Purple Dinosaurs Get the Roaring Win *Photo Gallery*

Six team competed in the first and second grade division in the Recreation Carbon and Emery Counties Girls Softball, with four teams from Emery and two from Carbon. The two teams that headed into the final game were Emery 1 and Emery 2.

“We had such a good time coaching them and we are so incredibly proud of how much they improved and how hard they worked all season! They are a great group of girls!” Said Head Coach Marissa Killpack. The team consisted of Sophee Singleton, June Hinckley, Aubrey Moulton, Maci Anderson, Lacie Howard, Tylie Hinkins, Kara Behling, Odessa Winn, Tess Crosland and Katli Killpack.

Emery 1 would end up getting the first-place finish in the championship game as they were down 18-12, but would rally back for the win in the last inning. The team was coached by Chuck Lawrence with his assistants Derek Labrum and Tyler Kay. The team roster was Cambrie Lawrence, Bryella Fish, Annica O’Neil, BrexLee Kay, Bostyn Labrum, Harper Julian, Peytann Jones, Molly Robinson, Londyn Labrum, Emri Jewkes and Molli Jewkes.

“The girls named the team the Purple Dinosaurs. They worked hard throughout the season and never quit,” Coach Lawrence stated. “They were all friends and helped motivate each other, worked hard and played hard.”