Pushing Themselves to the Limit

Coming back for her 22nd year as the Emery High School (EHS) cross country girl’s team head coach, Kristy Guymon answered some questions about this upcoming season. Coach Guymon will have help from the boy’s head coach, Talina Labrum, who has been coaching for eight years now and Hugh Christiansen as well. Describing their coaching style, Guymon replied, “We like to work hard, push ourselves to the limits and have fun.”

This years captains will be Dillian Larsen for the boys and Kallee Lake for the girls. Hayden Christiansen and Jacob Erickson will be returning Varsity runners, along with Addy Guymon, Gentry Christiansen, Addie Hurst and Skylee Guymon.

“We are excited to have these runners back this year. They work hard, they are encouraging to the other athletes on the team and they don’t back down from a challenge,” said Coach Guymon.

When asked her expectations for the teams this year, she shared, “We would love to qualify for state, both boys’ and girls’ teams, and be able to compete well. We also have had runners that have placed in the top ten at state in previous years and would love to see our team push themselves and reach their goals again this year. We have built a strong base so that we are ready to compete come season time.”

Some tough teams they are looking forward to competing against are Canyon View, Ogden and Carbon. Finishing up, Coach Guymon shared values they will teach their teams this year. “Hard work, staying positive when it gets hard, never give up, when you think you can’t – do one more, and to build each other up.”