Puzzle Pediatrics Hosts Free Family Swim Night *Photo Gallery*

Though a bout of stormy weather swept through the area, Puzzle Pediatrics was still successful in hosting its free family swim night on Tuesday evening.

Those that attended were able to enjoy a meet and greet with Dr. Criddle and a delicious piece of Big Don’s pizza courtesy of the CARE Coalition. Castleview Hospital was also in attendance to distribute swag bags.

Attendees were informed beforehand that children must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older to swim at the event, which took place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us at our free swim night last night. We had a great turnout,” the pediatrics office shared. They also gave a big congratulations to Eldon Cox, who was announced as the winner of the movie night with Den & Jen’s Bounce Houses.

Puzzle Pediatrics was welcomed to the area in late 2020 and is now accepting new patients. Those that wish to make an appointment may call (435) 637-1100. Puzzle Pediatrics is located at 230 North Hospital Drive, Suite 3 in Price.