Quick Off the Blocks *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

Just like the first meeting between Emery and Carbon, the Lady Dinos jumped out to a fast start. Carbon scored four runs in the first and five more in the second to lead 9-1.

Madi Childs came into the game to pitch for the Lady Spartans and settled down the crew. Emery would score two in the fifth and two in the sixth to make it 9-5, but it was was not enough to overcome talented Dinos. Carbon went on to win by a score of 10-5.

Haven Byerly had another great showing in the circle for Carbon. She pitched six and two-third innings and gave up five runs, four earned, while striking out 13 to pick up the win.

Offensively, Carbon strung together 11 hits, including 10 singles and one double. Byerly also had the only extra-base hit for Carbon in a 1-3 effort with two RBIs. Mollie Horsely went 2-3 while Brielle Sandoval, Gia Bruno and Tenley Madsen all went 2-4. Madsen led the way with four ribbies on the day.

The Dinos (13-3, 3-0) have a busy week with home games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday against Grand (4-11, 2-2), Juab (8-11) and Richfield (6-15, 0-5), respectively. They will then travel to Moab to play Grand on Thursday.

For the Spartans, Brooklyn Ekker figured out Byerly and finished 2-4 with two doubles. Meanwhile, Aspen Tayler went 1-3 with two RBIs. Childs pitched the last four innings and gave up just one run on three hits and one walk.

Emery (11-6, 3-2) will head to Canyon View (8-7, 3-1) on Tuesday before hosting Gunnison Valley (11-8) on Wednesday.