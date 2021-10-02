Rachel Lynne Wagner, our ray of sunshine, made her way to earth on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8th, 1977, to her parents Patty Lynne Bates and Marvin August White. This was the best Mother’s Day gift that mom ever received. Rachel brought with her attributes of love, compassion, understanding, joy, bravery, and strength. On Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, Rachel’s valiant fight with cancer ended with loved ones gathered around her. Her passing was the most peaceful and spiritual experience, and we know she was welcomed home to loved ones and our beloved Savior.

Rachel had a smile that was beautiful, contagious, and brightened the room. Rachel was a friend to all. She cared deeply for all her friends and family members. Rachel had a special love for her nieces and nephews. She loved each of them dearly and had an individual connection with each one of them. Rachel had a way of making you feel important no matter the circumstances you were facing in life. She would often say, “You be You!”

Rachel grew up and attended grade school in Price, Utah and graduated from Carbon High School. Rachel never did receive a college degree but receiving an education was important to her. Through the years she attended classes at the College of Eastern Utah, Utah Valley University, and completed the BYU Pathways program. She learned so much in the Pathways program and was very proud of her accomplishment.

Rachel met the love of her life, Cody Wagner, the summer of her freshman year of high school. On November 18, 2000, Cody and Rachel married in Price, Utah. Rachel had a strong desire to be a mother. Cody and Rachel spent a few years trying to begin their family but had to eventually turn to medical fertility to accomplish their dream of being parents. On a beautiful summer day in June, Cody and Rachel were blessed with their first son Coy James. Over the next 6 years, our Heavenly Father blessed them with 3 more blessings, Daxton Lee, Tyce Joseph, and Kyler Noah. Rachels boys have been the greatest joy in her life. After Rachel’s diagnosis nothing gave Rachel more strength to battle her cancer then her boys. They were truly the highlight of her days and life.

Rachel enjoyed being with her family more than anything. She was always up for a new adventure and trying new things. She spent many hours taking spontaneous road trips with Cody and the boys. Rachel enjoyed watching her boys take part in their activities and never missed one event.

Rachel was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings through the years, but her favorite calling she ever held was her current one as a young women leader. For the past three years, she has enjoyed and loved each of the young women and leaders in her ward.

The family would like to thank Rachel’s medical staff at Utah Valley Hospital and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and care for Rachel over the past 5 years. Also, a big thank you to the Santaquin 14th, 4th, and 19th wards for their continual compassionate service, along with friends, neighbors, and the community of Santaquin for their continued support. The love given to our family will be forever engraved upon our hearts.

Rachel is survived by her husband Cody and her four boys Coy, Daxton, Tyce, and Kyler of Santaquin; Father Marvin (Linda) White of Ferron; Siblings Jenny (Tim) Needles of Lehi, Makette Morgan of Helper, Matthew White of Price, and Daniel (Tanya) White of Price. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and friends.

Rachel is preceded in death by her mother Patty Lynn Bates, Grandparents James and Ellen Bates, Joseph and Barbara White, Cousins Shaniel Donaldson, Steven Oliver, Emily Bates, and Aly Jenkins along with her Sister-in-law Heidy Wagner.

Family and Friends are invited to a viewing for Rachel on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the LDS Santaquin North Stake Center located at 545 North 200 East, Santaquin, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am with the funeral following at 11:00 am. All are welcome.

“We were born to die and we die to live. As seedlings of God, we barely blossom here on earth; we fully flower in Heaven.” We love you Rachel.

The funeral service will be streamed live. To view the service, beginning just prior to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, follow the link found on Rachel’s obituary page at www.walkermemorials.com.