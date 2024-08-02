Rachel Rivers Brings Beautiful Harmony to Culture Connections *Photo Gallery*

This week’s Price City Culture Connection featured Rachel Rivers.

Rivers is a 21-year old, hailing from Richfield, Utah. With the help from her bandmates, they brought excellent musicianship and performance to Washington Park on Thursday evening. The band enjoys the tight-knit communities and red rock canyons. They have a fantastic folk and country edge, covering songs by “The Mamas and Papas”, “Nancy Sinatra”, “Edwin McCain” and many others.

Along with writing her own music, which is harmonic and beautifully sang, Rivers is an outstanding storyteller with a generational voice.

The breezy night was very relaxing as the community enjoyed the sweet sounds. The Coyote’s Well Mobile Coffee truck was also there to serve up some delicious coffee for a great night in the park.

Photos by Maxwell Misner