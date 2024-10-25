Rachel Stout Rides to First Place in International Enduro Race in Spain

Wellington resident Rachel Stout, a professional women’s off-road racer, has made history alongside her teammates as the inaugural winners of the Women’s Club Team at this year’s International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Spain.

Stout, 23, has been riding dirt bikes since she was five-years-old, inspired by her family’s passion for the sport. Growing up in a racing family, she was the last to join the sport, initially riding for fun and family bonding. Her love for racing deepened as she recognized the continuous challenges and opportunities for improvement the sport offered.

“I liked that there was always more to achieve,” shared Stout. “I just really fell in love with that part of the sport.”

At just 17, Stout turned professional, competing at a high level and quickly making a name for herself, earning back-to-back professional championships in the National Hare and Hound Association (NHHA) in 2022 and 2023. Her determination and skill have been pivotal in her racing journey, ultimately leading to her recent triumph at the ISDE.

Nearly two weeks before ISDE, Stout received a call that would change her racing career while driving to a race in Washougal, Washington. A representative from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) informed her that a spot was available to race for the Eric Cleveland Memorial Team at ISDE. Recognizing the importance of this opportunity, Stout eagerly accepted.

“I kind of have to take this opportunity because I might not get another one,” she recalled.

With only a week to prepare before leaving to Spain, Stout faced the daunting task of organizing flights and logistics. Thankfully she managed to plan most of it while traveling to Washington, but it was still a lot of stress. Stout knew she needed to keep a positive mindset to be able to perform at ISDE.

“I kept in mind that I only had a week to prepare for it, so I was just doing the best that I could do with what I had,” Stout said.

The preparation included renting a bike, as it was too late to ship her own overseas. Stout was able to rent a KTM 350 4T, which was the same size as her usual racing bike, yet it was very different with a completely stock suspension and lower forks.

Despite the challenges, Stout quickly adapted, practicing on a test track days before the race to familiarize with the new bike.

“It was weird at first but I feel like I can adapt to bikes pretty easily, so we adjusted the suspension a bit and moved my forks around, then it kind of felt normal,” Stout said.

The ISDE is a grueling test of endurance, skill and teamwork, and Stout faced it head-on with only a few week’s notice. The race format is a six-day enduro team race that included a series of time controls and special tests, requiring riders to manage both speed and timing meticulously. Each day, participants would start at designated times and navigate through specific routes, aiming to reach checkpoints without falling behind.

Each day, riders would retrieve their bikes from impound and had just ten minutes to make any necessary mechanical adjustments before setting off to race. During the competition, they would cover an impressive 140 to 160 miles, navigating a mix of rugged terrain and challenging conditions. After completing the day’s race, riders were allotted an additional 15 minutes to perform maintenance on their bikes, all of which they had to handle themselves.

This intense schedule not only tested their riding skills but also their mechanical knowledge and ability to work efficiently under pressure. Stout also had to adapt to the different terrain. While she mostly raced in the Utah desert, traveling to Spain after days of rain presented a new challenge: mud.

“I just got to figure it out. I know that I’m capable of doing it. I just got to have faith in myself,” Stout expressed, thinking back to the race.

Every day of the race brought its own set of challenges, but Stout’s determination and adaptability shone through. By the end of the six-day event, she not only emerged victorious but also proved to herself that she could thrive in even the toughest conditions.

“It was a cool feeling because like I’ve always wanted to [race ISDE] then having it be in conditions that I’m not good at riding, I just felt like it was even cooler,” reminisced Stout on finishing the race on day six.

Stout wasn’t the only one celebrating victory; she raced alongside her teammates, Olivia Pugh and Jocelyn Barnes.

“We had each other’s backs. We were aware that all of us had to finish in order for us to win,” shared Stout.

Stout’s family played a vital role in her performance. Her support crew, which included her parents, Mike and JoAnn, along with her siblings, Rebecca and Austin, dropped everything to travel to Spain to cheer her on.

After each test, her family provided her with clean goggles and fresh gloves, which made a significant difference in the muddy conditions. Additionally, fellow rider Britney Gallegos came out a week early to help Stout build her bike and walk the tests.

“I definitely would not have been able to do it without them,” Stout shared, highlighting the importance of their support throughout the event.

Stout’s family also contributed in other ways. While the ISDE will always be an important milestone for Stout, her father, Mike, co-owner of AJ’s Paint and Body, made it even more special by designing and painting a custom USA helmet. Stout expressed deep gratitude for her father’s efforts, knowing it made the ISDE even more meaningful.

Coming off her first place finish at the ISDE, Stout’s season isn’t over. She currently stands in first place in the NHHA and second in the West Hare Scrambles, following fellow ISDE racer Ava Silvestri, who raced for Team USA.

After turning pro, clinching two titles in the NHHA and securing another title with her recent win at the ISDE, Stout’s goals continue to rise. She aims to compete again at the ISDE, hopefully next year in Italy, and her next big goal is to sign with a factory team and to finally secure a West Hare Scramble Championship.

“I can do hard things,” said Stout. “I am capable of more than I think I am.”

For the full race results from ISDE, click here.

Stout would like to thank the following small companies/people who covered a lot of the funding on such short notice: SageRiders, GSD Racing, Strong Solutions, Hatch River Expedition, Bland Recycling, KC Jepperson, Steve Hatch Racing, Cory Pincock and Mike Knight.

Additionally, she would like to thank her sponsors for the continued support: InnTeck USA, Full Factory Off-road, SKF, Mr.Wolf, Dal Soggio, KTM, Dunlop, Fly, EKS, Bike Graphix, Twin Air and ODI.