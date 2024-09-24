Raiders Win in Three Over Panthers

The Pinnacle Panthers traveled to Montezuma Creek for a match against the Whitehorse Raiders on Friday. The first set was all Whitehorse, with a dominant set win, 25-4. The Lady Panthers began to get their footing in the second set.

They would put up a good fight, but would fall in set two, 25-19. Bringing on the win-or-go-home scenario in set three, Pinnacle had their best match of the night in a hard-fought battle. The Lady Raiders would figure out a way to get the sweep, with the score 25-23, awarding Whitehorse with the victory.

Next up the Lady Panthers will face the Navajo Mountain Jaguars on Friday. The match will be held at Pinnacle and streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.