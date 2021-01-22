Raining 3s in the Spartan Center

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery and San Juan met up in the Spartan Center on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans came out in a full-court press, effectively ending the game before it started.

They sprinted out to a 26-9 lead and never looked back. Offensively, Emery was impressive as eight different Lady Spartans scored at least one three pointer. Emery went up by 20, 40-20, at the half. The Lady Spartans coasted in the second half and ended the night with a 71-41 victory.

Tambrie Tuttle led the way with 20 points followed by 10 from Addie Lester. Baylee Jacobson and Daicee Ungerman each scored eight while Bethany Justice finished with seven. One scary moment for Emery was when 6’5″ sophomore Tatum Tanner left the game in the second half with obvious discomfort in her previously-injured knee.

The Lady Spartans (7-3, 4-0) will hope to get her back soon as they head to play South Sevier (9-2, 2-1) on Tuesday in Monroe. Emery will then return home to play Richfield (11-2, 2-1) on Thursday in the Spartan Center.