Rally Ends in Slam *Photo Gallery*

There was a lot of excitement around the diamond on Wednesday as the Lady Spartans opened up their new field. Emery jumped out over Gunnison with one run in the first and two in the second before the visiting Bulldogs answered back with three runs in the third.

The final three innings were a rollercoaster of emotions. Gunnison struck for three runs in the fifth to double up Emery 6-3. The Lady Spartans held tough, however, and immediately responded with three runs of their own to tie it back up. In the sixth, the Bulldogs went back in front with a run, but again Emery battled back.

It was all knotted up at seven going into the final inning when Gunnison plated four runs to take a commanding lead. While the Spartans were able to overcome a five-run deficit with two innings remaining the previous day, Wednesday presented a taller task.

Brynlei Luke led off the bottom of the seventh with a bang, homering to right. Three batters later, however, Emery was down to its final out with just one runner on. Tylee Norton then singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Cambrie Jensen got a hold of one and ripped it into left for a triple, making it 11-10. Down to their final strike (1-2), Taija Olsen turned on the pitch and sent it up the middle for a base hit, scoring the tying run. An error and a walk then loaded the bases for Luke’s second at-bat in the frame. She played hero and sent an 0-2 pitch over the fence in right for a walk-off grand slam.

A total of 20 runs were scored in the last three frames, including eight from the Spartans in an unforgettable bottom of the seventh. Emery tallied 20 hits in the contest led by Brooklynn Ekker, who finished 4-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs. All five of Luke’s RBIs (3-5 with two homeruns) came in the final inning. Meanwhile, Madi Bunnell went 3-4 while Jalynn Fox and Aspen Taylor went 2-4. Norton, Jensen and Olsen each finished 2-5.

Up next, Emery (13-6, 4-2) will travel to Richfield (6-17, 0-6) on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans will then celebrate senior night against North Sanpete (7-13) on Thursday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.