Carbon School District Press Release

On Tuesday, May 9, Helper Middle School’s Rams actors put on a brief end-of-the-year production for family and friends to watch two Shakespearean plays: “Macbeth in Five Pages” and “Romeo and Juliet Meet on Tinder.”

The students were obviously excited about and proud of their performance and they performed admirably. Drama instructor Jill Ison was also proud of her students and took the opportunity to thank the parents present for their support.