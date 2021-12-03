Rams Out-Run Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, the Dinos hosted an old Region 12 opponent: South Sevier. The Rams moved down to 2A this past realignment, but were looking to make some noise against a familiar foe. Unfortunately for the Dinos, they were without their leading scorer in Rylan Hart, who has a broken arm.

Neither team had a lot of size, leading to a fast-paced game. South Sevier looked comfortable all night and took a slight 17-14 lead after one quarter. The second period was ugly for Carbon as the team looked lost offensively. The Rams took advantage with a 25-7 period for a 42-21 lead at the break. Carbon never could recover and dropped the contest 63-46.

Chet Anderson filled in for Hart and led the team with 15 points. Jackson Griffeth was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game with his 14 points and five steals. Jordan Fossat added another 11 points while Aston Ferguson led the team with six rebounds.

This weekend, Carbon (2-2) will take part of the 3A Preview in Richfield. The Dinos will play North Sevier (1-2) at 8:30 p.m. this evening and Morgan (2-0) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.