Rams Prepare for Volleyball Season

Photo by Stephanie Ariotti

Carbon School District Press Release

The Helper Middle School volleyball team has been gearing up for the fall season since July. Head coach Stephanie Ariotti said that she, assistant coach Melissa Cartwright, and her team are looking forward to playing ball and having fun.

When asked what challenges face the team this year, Coach Ariotti said, “Whatever it might be, bring It!”

She wanted to recognize her varsity team: Wynter, Brailee, Kade, Emma, Izzy and Elsie. “They are a force to be reckoned with,” Ariotti said. “Watch out!”

Helper volleyball’s first game is Tuesday, Sept. 6 at San Rafael Middle School. Swing by or wish them luck to show these athletes your support!