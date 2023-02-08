Raptor Inventory Nest Survey Volunteers Needed

Press Release



The Raptor Inventory Nest Survey (RINS) offers volunteers a unique opportunity to learn about Utah’s eagles, hawks, falcons and owls. Volunteers are needed, and training workshops will be held in February and March.

RINS offers a unique opportunity for volunteers to become involved as “citizen scientists” in a long-term raptor nest monitoring project. The RINS organization collects and manages vital data regarding the nesting ecology of eagles, falcons, hawks, osprey and owls.

To be a volunteer, no science credentials are needed. Those interested in participating in the project do not need to know how to discover a nest or identify a raptor; complete training is provided. The only requirement is that you enjoy Utah’s outdoors, particularly remote areas, and possess a desire to help the magnificent birds of prey.

To become a volunteer, you will need to contact RINS and plan to attend a training session. It is recommended that you own a pair of binoculars, a GPS unit, a digital camera and have an email address. The time commitment involves monitoring visits to an assigned area from March through July.

Call (801) 554-0807 for more information about the workshop location, times and training. Inquiries can also be sent via email to info@rins.org. For more information about RINS, visit http://rins.org/