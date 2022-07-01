Raptors Face Vernal *Photo Gallery*

Game 1 of the doubleheader with Vernal did not go as planned for the Raptors. Although Price put up a good fight, Vernal defeated the home team 5-2. Aidan Cowley pitched three scoreless innings while Christian Dickerson walked twice and scored on a double by Eleke Lang. Cowley also hit a double and scored a run in the loss.

The second game went in the way of the visitors (7-3) as well. At the plate, TJ McFarland walked and scored while Jaron Dixon was hit by a pitch and scored. The other run came from Dino Lujn, who walked to reach first.