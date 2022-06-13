Raptors Making Adjustments

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Price Raptors returned to the diamond on Thursday with a doubleheader against Duchesne. The first game was forgettable as Price surrendered 21 runs in the second inning and lost 23-0.

The Raptors faired better in game two, scoring in each of the first four innings. Unfortunately, the second inning came back to bite Price again. The Eagles put up another crooked number, this time with six runs, and went on to win 8-4.

Jayson Miller finished 1-2 with a triple and an RBI while Jaron Dixon went 1-2 with a run scored. On the mound, Aidan Cowley allowed two hits and one run through two innings while striking out three.

The Raptors will next play the 17U Helper Merchants on Wednesday in a doubleheader.