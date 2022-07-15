Raptors Wrap Up Season

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Dixon

The Price Raptors hosted ALA on Thursday afternoon in their final games of the season.

Game 1 went to the visitors 9-2. Jaron Dixon, TJ McFarland, Aidan Cowley, Christian Dickerson and Dino Lujan all singled while Cowley and Brayden Sanderson came around to score.

The second game was not nearly as close as the Eagles took it 20-0. Dixon doubled and McFarland singled, but it was not enough to push a run across.

It was a fun season for the Raptors, but it has now come to an end.