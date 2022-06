ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 2022 All-State Golf teams were recently announced. Two Dinos made the list and were recognized for their impressive seasons.

Savanna Rasmussen and Grace Simms were both named as 3A All-State Honorable Mention. Rasmussen often led the Lady Dinos throughout the year while Simms showed a lot of promise in her first year with the team.

Congratulations to these talented Lady Dinos!