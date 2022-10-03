Ravenna DaLayne Firth

Our beautiful fun-loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 27, 2022.

Ravenna was born to Lynn W. Jones and Fern Lenore Hunsaker on October 25, 1946. She was the third of six children, and her daddy’s biggest fan. Ravenna was raised by her mother Fern and “Pop” Klell Mecham, who she loved very much. Her childhood was spent in Carbon County, Utah.

She always wanted to do anything a boy could do, only better.

She met and married her sweetheart, Hal Firth, on July 7, 1972. Together, they raised 4 children, Kimberly, Lloyd, Jason, and Melanie, in Duchesne, Utah on the family farm. She was a strong and loving mother who would do anything in the world for her children and grandchildren.

Ravenna was a very ambitious and creative woman, from opening her own business of Get Plastered—a ceramic shop—to managing the local watering holes in Duchesne—the Wells Club and the El Cid—and working construction. In 1985, she worked for Tiger Construction, building the Upper Still Water Dam in Rock Creek, just above Duchesne. She was a heavy equipment operator and ran the roller, the sweeper, and the water and dump trucks. She worked alongside her husband, son, and son-in-law and outworked every man on the job. She was very proud of this great accomplishment.

In 1988, Ravenna, Hal, and Melanie moved to Heber City, Utah and Ravenna started crafting again. She worked so hard at making all kinds of unique crafts that people just went nuts over. She attended several craft shows each year for many, many years. She is the inventor and creator of the Yazzle and loved to dream up new ideas all the time.

Holidays were always her favorite. Christmas was a special time for her because she loved giving more than receiving. She loved spending time with her family, having tea parties, and especially Halloween parties. If you didn’t dress up, then you weren’t invited, and if you didn’t have a costume, she had rooms full to choose from. In their later years, Ravenna and Hal settled down in Price, Utah.

Ravenna loved you, if you were family or not, and you always knew where you stood with her. She was a one-of-a-kind lady and will be severely missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

She is survived by her loving children, Lloyd Westergard of Vernal, Utah; Jason Westergard of Price, Utah; and Melanie Firth of Price, Utah, sixteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Ravenna was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Hal Firth; her daughter, Kimberly and her baby girl, Charlotte; two brothers, and her parents.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.