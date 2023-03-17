Raw Athletes

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The track and field team at Emery High is growing with roughly 60 kids joining the ranks. “We have a lot of freshmen. I think a third of them are freshmen,” began coach Hugh Christiansen. “So, we have a really young team.”

The next biggest class is the sophomore group, making the team inexperienced. “There is some good talent in that group, but they’re unproven in the high school world,” added Christiansen.

Emery only has four seniors, two of which who were on the team last year, to go along with a solid junior class. Camdon Larson and Jack Christiansen will help the boys’ distance after reaching state in cross country earlier this school year.

In addition, Abby Morris will be back after a year off to run sprints and jump, while overall athlete Matt Olsen will join for his inaugural campaign. Freshman twins Addie and Carlie Hurst will also pack a punch in the distance and long sprints, respectively.

Christiansen and Courtney Justice head the coaching staff. They are aided by Brett and Kristy Guymon, Talina Labrum and Derek Canterbery. Canterbery is new to the staff after he took first in shot put and second in discus at state last season. He will be helping 16 throwers this year.

The Spartans are grateful for the field house, especially with the extended winter. They are also looking forward to hosting the Darrel Gardner Invite later this season with the new facilities.