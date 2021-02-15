On September 19, 1964, Raymond Glenn Shook entered this world in Riverside, CA as the first born son of Edwin G Shook and Patricia M (Gibbons) Shook. He grew up in Corona, CA before moving with his family to Price, UT in 1971. He graduated from Carbon High in 1983. During his life span, he’s lived in CA, UT, WY and Vienna, Austria before settling in Sequim, WA.

In 2002, he lost his right leg during a life altering work accident that almost took his life. Ray’s philosophy was he could either accept it and move on or make himself and everyone around him miserable. He chose to accept it. He then acquired a college degree studying electronics. Some of his hobbies included making flutes and drums. He could play the wood flute like the heavenly soul he is today.

Ray always loved helping people in his community and while working at Walgreens and Home Depot in Sequim, WA. He was recognized by his infectious laugh and can do attitude. Cancer took him from us on February 14th, 2021.

Ray is survived by his mom Patricia M (Gibbons) Shook, his dad Edwin G Shook and step mom Lisa Shook, brother Edwin K Shook, sisters Marshelle (Ronnie) Bogdin, Dani (Keny) Seals, Crissy (James) Hislop, nieces Cassie, Delia, Brielle, Brenna and nephew Joel. He will be missed by numerous family and friends. Ray has requested there be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Ray’s name. It would be greatly appreciated.