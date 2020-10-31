Raymond Pete Anderson, (AKA) FE FE, passed away on October 27, 2020 peacefully at his home in Magna Utah. He was born July 17, 1943 and was raised by his loving parents Marian and David Winn. He was very proud to be a member of the Pipefitters Local Union 57 and 140 where he was a member for 43 years. He has made many close friends and considers them all his brothers (unless he told you otherwise). He loved to camp, go fishing, golfing, bowling, and ride his bike. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his son, Klint Anderson, wife Jaime. His daughter Krista Kendrick, husband Jon. His daughter Kamie Cruz, husband Daniel, his brothers Jack Winn, Steven Winn, and Randy Winn, his sisters Tamra Winn and Dannette Moon, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marian and David Winn, his daughter Klea Anderson, his brothers Thomas Winn and Craig Winn.

A visitation will be held at 9:30-11:30 am Monday, November 2, 2020 at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S, Magna, UT. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm at the Ferron City Cemetery, 400 E 200 N, Ferron UT.