RC Flying Enthusiasts Enjoy the Fall Sky Fun Fly

The Desert Wings RC Club of Price celebrated the cooler weather with a Fall Sky Fun Fly on Saturday, beginning bright and early at 9 a.m.

The event took place at the Carbon County RC Flying Field and all RC pilots were welcome to participate with no landing or admission fees. All were invited to watch the pilots fly their machines, including RC planes and helicopters, exhibiting all types of RC flying.

Those that found themselves interested in the hobby of RC flying were in luck if they were in attendance at the event, as there were many experienced RC pilots on hand to answer any inquiries.