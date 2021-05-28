Rebecca (Becky) K Schwaderer Dick born May 29, 1951 passed away with her loved ones at her side on May 24, 2021 in American Fork, UT.

Rebecca was the youngest child of 8; preceded in death by 4 sisters and 2 brothers, survived by her sister Shirley Sterner of Alliance, NE and her husband Alan Dick of Eagle Mountain, UT.

Rebecca married Alan R Dick November 24, 1967 in Haxtun, CO. They had 3 children: Martin Dick “Anna” of Price, UT; Lana Dick of Eagle Mountain, UT; and Erin Dick-Rolfsness of Price, UT. She had 8 grandchildren: Camilia, Cameron, Ryen, Sandra, Stephanie, Jordan, Chase, and Kashus, and 9 great grandchildren. Although she was mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to many many more.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.