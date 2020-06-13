Recent Storms Plague Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

Following the strong wind and heavy rain storms in the area last week, many storm drains and grates in Castle Dale City were filled with debris, causing flooding in several areas of the city. It was also discovered that some drains carrying water from springs have been filled with hard water minerals, blocking drainage.

Other problems came from drains on the street being higher than the yards and even foundations of the homes. The Castle Valley Special Service District has been notified of these problems, which will become priorities for Castle Dale, the city council stated during their meeting on Thursday.

Also discussed during the meeting was a new ordinance for the cemetery and a tentative ordinance was previewed. This was tabled and a public hearing will be advertised and held at July’s monthly meeting before being voted on by the council.

A motion to open a public hearing was then entertained and approved. There was no one from the public present, but a discussion ensued by the council with concerns to be conservative as the effects of the pandemic on sales and transportation tax were voiced. However, at this point, these reductions have not been made evident. After consideration of expenditures and revenue, a balanced general budget and utility budget were approved and adopted. The Emery County Tax rate of .001481 was also approved.

In department reports, the council was told of the euthanization of a dog within the city that had killed some small goats. The city code enforcement officer also noted that it is watering time again and the same problems surface each year. He reminded all that there is no watering on Sundays and watering should only take place three times per week from 5 to 10 in the morning and evening. Those watering outside of these times will be given written or verbal notice.

The mayor reported that three of the vacant buildings on Main Street have been purchased and will be torn down. The owners of the little yellow building have not been reached but the desire is to include this building also.

Councilman Doug Weaver reported that the city fire department is looking for a new fire chief and is taking new applications for department members.