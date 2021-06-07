RecreateResponsibly to Protect Yourself, Others and the Outdoors

Press Release

Spending time in outdoor spaces has become more important than ever. And in uncertain times, all of us, from seasoned outdoor enthusiasts to families heading out to their local park for the first time, could use a little guidance about how to stay safe. The Recreate Responsibly guidelines offer a starting point for getting outside to keep yourself healthy and to maintain access to our beloved natural spaces.

As seasons change, so do our practices to keep everyone safe outside and to protect the places we play. In the spring and summer especially, the environment changes quickly and access points may be more limited.

As the weather becomes warmer and wildland vegetation, or fuels, begin to dry out, it is time to plan for wildfires. Above are some tips to help you #RecreateResponsibly and do your part for wildfire prevention and safety during #FireYear2021.

Share your commitment to #RecreateResponsibly by using the hashtag when you share these guidelines on your channels.

Join the movement to access the packed toolkits for free at https://www.recreateresponsibly.org/wildfire-resources