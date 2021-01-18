Recreation Input Needed!

Photo by Jamie Swank

Emery County Travel Bureau Press Release

Emery County Travel Bureau is completing a county-wide recreation audit in order to develop recreation infrastructure proposals and improvements. Do you have a moment to contribute your input to this project?

We are seeking local expertise on hunting, fishing, flatwater boating, climbing, canyoneering, rafting, hiking, horseback riding trails, mountain biking, motorized trails, camping, snow sports, cultural sites, backcountry piloting and more.

Meetings will be held online Jan. 25-29. Please contact Nick@publiclandsolutions.org to receive more information, sign up to attend for meeting sessions, and/or inquire about other methods to give your input.