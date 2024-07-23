Recreation Middle and High School Group Season Ends in Thriller *Photo Gallery*

With six teams battling it out throughout six weeks between the Carbon and Emery areas, two teams would earn their spot in the Championship softball game. Both teams needed a win in the previous game to make it to the final game on Wednesday night. The last two team standing were Emery 2 and Carbon 1.

Emery 2 was coached by Jake Frandsen and assistants Brett Jeffs and Steve Daley. The team consisted of Irelynd White, Alivia Daley, Emily Sorenson, Hallie Frandsen, Hailey Brown, Kaylee Hooley, Allison Jeffs, Hadley Larsen, Alba Scarlet, Lydia Larsen and Annabelle Jeffs.

“The girls worked really hard this year and were super positive with all of their team members and opponents. It was a really fun season,” stated Coach Frandsen.

Their opponents was Carbon 1, coached by Matthew Konakis and assisted by his brother Tyler Konakis. The roster of the team was Lanaya Pitcher, Brooklyn Bernard, Lillie Williams, Reagan Cloward, Nelly Ruiz, Karlie Henderson, Jenna Pulsipher, Elizabeth Marshall, Kaeda Wheeler, Reign Denny, Asylynn Denny and Maurlie Bigelow.

“The team chemistry among the girls was phenomenal, most of them never playing together until this year. They came together many times throughout the season to pull off many close wins against some great competition,” said coach Matthew Konakis.

The Championship game came down to the wire, with both teams playing well defensively, with a score of 3-3 going into Carbon’s last at bat. They would get the winning run in, securing the victory, 4-3.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them for the work they put in throughout the season to cap it off with a league championship!” Coach Konakis exclaimed.