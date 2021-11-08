Redistricting Process Nearing the End

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Redistricting

The Legislative Redistricting Committee is wrapping up this once-in-a-decade process! The Legislature will convene in a Special Session on Nov. 9 to approve maps for Utah’s Congressional, State House, State Senate and State School Board Districts. I serve on this committee. If you have questions, please reach out to me. Rural districts are bound to change, including District 70. However, no matter which counties or cities I end up representing, I will do so with all my heart, mind and energy to represent rural Utah values.

You can submit your own map for consideration by using the state-of-the-art map drawing tool. Be sure to stay up-to-date by following the committee on Twitter and Facebook, and visiting redistrict.utah.gov.

Veterans Day

We’d like to thank and honor the men and women who have sacrificed and served our country. Our nation is a safer place because of these courageous heroes. Thank you for your service! View the list of events below for ways to celebrate Veterans Day.

Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, we are especially grateful for the exceptional state in which we live and for the people who make it so great! Enjoy a happy and safe Thanksgiving with your loved ones.

Expansion of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments

Last month, the Biden Administration announced the restoration of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments’ boundaries. The decision to expand the monuments is disappointing. For the past 10 months, we have consistently offered to work with the administration on a permanent, legislative solution. We remain hopeful that a long-term solution will be reached in the future and that this exhausting policy instability over Utah’s public lands can come to an end.

October Interim Meetings

We met together last month for Interim Committee meetings to discuss draft legislation for the 2022 General Session and other pressing issues across the state. Read the interim highlights at https://le.utah.gov/interim/2021/pdf/00003692.pdf

Podcast

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives in the Utah Legislature. It is an honor to serve. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.