Reduced Adoption Fees at Carbon Cat Rescue on May 20-22

Press Release

This weekend, Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners to surprise new pet owners by helping to pick up adoption fees at shelters across the country.

That includes Carbon Cat Rescue, where adoption fees will be reduced by $25 for cats and $50 for dogs. All adoptable animals will come fixed, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed and microchipped. They will be ready to go to their new homes immediately. Carbon Cat Rescue in Price is foster based, so they don’t have a facility, but are open to meet and greets for approved adopters. Some adoptable animals will also be featured at the vaccine clinic this Saturday. Available pets can be previewed at carboncatrescue.com or on Petfinder.

“After our foster’s recent house fire, we had to find emergency placement for 10 cats, which has resulted in all of our fosters being beyond full capacity. These animals need forever homes so we can continue to save them all,” said McKenzi Layton, Foster and Adoption Coordinator for Carbon Cat Rescue.

Currently, there are 100,000 more pets awaiting homes at shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.

“We have found there to be a higher percentage of owner surrenders as well as stray intakes as a result of COVID-19,” said Layton. “Folks are returning to work and realizing they no longer have time for their pets, and TNR initiatives have been slowed due to lack of funding.”

For every pet Bounty helps get adopted, it can save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to an adoption organization.

That’s why the promotion could not have come at a better time, according to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk,” said Castle. “That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue.”

Bounty was happy to assist. “As every pet parent knows, pet messes are no ordinary messes, which is why you shouldn’t use an ordinary paper towel,” said Janette Yauch, Vice President of Bounty. “We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere.”

About Carbon Cat Rescue Carbon Cat Rescue is a foster-based rescue located in Carbon County, Utah. Despite the name, we do sometimes take in dogs and even bunnies. We rely heavily on donations and our community to care for the foster animals. All of our animals live in foster homes until they have been fixed, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. This also allows us to work on any behavioral or health issues 24/7 before adoption. Once they are ready, we review all adoption applications carefully in order to pick the best home for each pet.

About the Best Friends Network The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. We are a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies. Our partners support each other and inspire their own communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.

About Procter & Gamble P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Puffs ®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.