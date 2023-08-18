Region 12 Golf Travels to North Sanpete

The various members of Region 12 golf met in North Sanpete on Tuesday morning to continue the season. Once again, Richfield dominated the green and came out in first place at 301, trailed by Juab at 302. Carbon and Emery ended the day in third and fifth place at 318 and 334, respectively.

Carbon’s team saw Dayton King and Kyler Clark as their top scorers, both swinging 77. Jack Hedin was close behind with 79, while Rydge Butler followed with 85. The other two players that swung for the Dinos were Sam Madrid with 98 and Kolten Wilkinson with 102.

For the Spartans, the top golfer was Dempsey Toomer with 81. Joey Leonard and Champ Justice both earned 84, while Turner Stoker was right behind with 85. Kage VanWagoner and Kade Larsen rounded out the scores for Emery with 90 and 97, respectively.

Up next, Region 12 will head to Palisade on Tuesday, Aug. 22.