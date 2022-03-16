Region 12 Meets in Moab

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The golf season continued in Moab on Tuesday when all of Region 12 met for a match. The Wildcats continued their strong start with a 360 team score as two golfers shot sub-90 rounds. Becca Poulsen led the round with an 84 while Gwen Stubbs shot an 88.

The Lady Dinos edged out the Spartans for second place, 458-461. Carley West was Carbon’s low scorer at 109. Grace Simms shot 110, Savanna Rasmussen shot 114 and Paige Scovill shot 125. For Emery, the top four on the day were Kimber Gilbert (109), Trinity Nielson (116), Maggie Lindsey (117) and Cheyenne Bingham (119).

Meanwhile, Canyon View came in fourth with a 517 score while Grand did not have a team score.

Up next, the group will head to Green River on March 23.