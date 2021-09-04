Region 12 Tees Off at Carbon Country Club *Photo Gallery*

It was the Dinos‘ turn to host the Region 12 golf teams on Thursday as the crews met at the Carbon Country Club.

Bode Salas, once again, led the field with a low of 71 strokes. He was closely followed by his teammate, Daron Garner, with a 72. Rounding off Carbon’s top four, Kyler Clark and Branden Scovill recorded scores of 82 and 88, respectively, for a total of 313. It was not enough, however, as Richfield stole the show with a 306 team score.

Emery had its lowest team score in several years, finishing in third-place with a 339. Trevin Wakefield led the Spartans with a 77. He was followed by Kade Larsen (85), Carter Huntington (88) and Kavery Killpack (89). Canyon View came in fourth with a 352 followed by Grand with a 370.

Next week, the Spartans will host Region 12 in Green River on Thursday.