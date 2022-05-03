Region 12 Tees Off in Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The final golf match before state took place in Richfield on Monday. The Lady Wildcats took full advantage of their home course and won the match with a 331 score. The Dinos swung the club well and finished in second place with a score of 399 while the Spartans came in third with a 430.

Grace Simms led the Dinos with a 92 followed by Carley West (98), Savanna Rasmussen (99) and Kaylynn Black (110). Carbon finished in second place in Region 12, meaning the entire team will move onto state. Meanwhile, the top scorers for the Spartans were Kimber Gilbert (104), Cheyenne Bingham (106), Maggie Lindsay (109) and Twin Nielsen (111).

Up next, 3A State Golf will take place at Oquirrh Hills beginning on May 11.