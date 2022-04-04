Region 12 Travels to Canyon View

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Last week’s region golf schedule took place in Cedar City as the Lady Falcons played host. Richfield remains the team to beat and finished in first once more with 363 points. Carbon came in second with a 436 round while Canyon View (473) finished in third and Emery (476) came in fourth.

The Dinos were led by Carley West, who shot a 100 round. She was followed by Savanna Rasmussen (109), Paige Scovill (111) and Grace Simms (116). For the Spartans, Kimber Gilbert (115), Trinity Nielson (116), Cheyenne Bingham (120) and Aspen Jensen (125) all scored for Emery.

Up next, the teams will convene again on Monday at Cove View.