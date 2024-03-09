Region Spelling Bee Winners Chosen

By Julie Johansen

The Southeast Education Service Center hosted the region spelling bee at Green River High School on Thursday, March 7. The top three winners from each district, Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Pinnacle Canyon Academy were invited to compete. The students ranged from fifth to eighth grade.

The top three winners were chosen at the end of many rounds of spelling the words pronounced by Jessie Magleby from the Grand County Library. Eighth grader Cadi Heaton from Mont Harmon Middle School was chosen as first place, with Ollie Jeppesen, fifth grader at Blanding Elementary, as secon, and Niomi Kelly, seventh grader at Margaret L. Hopkins Middle School, winning third.

Heaton will receive an all expense paid trip for two to Bee Week, May 26 to June 1, in Washington D.C., plus other online encyclopedia studying material.

Other district winners participating were Asher Thayn, Raychel Riche, Joleene Keisel, AnnaBelle Jeffs, Flint Lugers, Coral Cameron, Jeraden Hurst, Jade Bradford, Colton Day, Louie Martinez and Kaiden Chavira.