Regional Quiz Bowl Tournaments Hosted in Price

The High School and Middle School Regional Quiz Bowl Tournaments were hosted on March 28 and 30, respectively, in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus.

Joe Cha stated that first place in the high school division went to Grand High, while Carbon High came in at second place and Emery High rounded out the scoring in third. For the middle school competition, San Rafael took first place, followed by Canyon View in second place and Helper Middle School in third.

The regional tournament were organized by the Southeast Education Service Center.