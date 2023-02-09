Register Now for the International Days Golf Tournament

The annual International Days Golf Tournament is returning to the Carbon Country Club Golf Course on Saturday, July 29. Funds raised from the tournament will be given to local charities.

This will be the tenth annual championship and will feature a four-person scramble format. Individuals that arrive will be teamed up. Preregistration is $100 per person or $400 per team. After July 1, the prices increase to $125 per person and $500 per team. This includes green fees and carts.

The final deadline to register is July 20. On the day of, sign in begins at 7 a.m. with staging at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Those that wish to register can do so at Price City or TK’s Pro Shop. Further information can be obtained by phoning (435) 636-3184 or emailing nickt@priceutah.net.

A copy of the registration form can be found below.