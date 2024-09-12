Registered Sex Offender Sentenced in Forcible Sexual Abuse Case

A 32-year-old male, who is a registered sex offender, has been sentenced in a sexual assault case.

At the end of June, an officer with the Price City Police Department (PCPD) was dispatched to what was reported as a possible sexual assault incident. Upon making contact with the victim, the officer learned about an incident at the victim’s sister’s residence.

Ultimately, it was discovered that the suspect was Ricky James Jenkins, who reportedly assaulted not only the reporting victim, but the victim’s 13-year-old daughter during a separate incident. With the information gathered, the PCPD officer had spoken with the victim’s sister, who allegedly seemed hesitant to provide information.

The sister did end up reporting her awareness of the incident with the 13-year-old, then later acknowledged the incident with the victim. Jenkins had reportedly informed a coworker, in which the sister also worked at the same establishment, that he had orally assaulted the victim.

The officer reported that Jenkins admitted to having knowledge of the incident involving the victim, as well as the incident with the juvenile, though he denied any involvement and stated he was with the sister at the time the incident supposedly occurred.

Jenkins was placed under arrest for forcible sodomy and lewdness involving a child. Jenkins is a registered sex offender in the state of Utah and was previously convicted of rape of a child.

On Sept. 4, Jenkins faced one charge of attempted forcible sexual abuse, which is a third degree felony. Jenkins waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pled guilty to the charge. He was then sentenced to an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years in the Utah State Prison. The sentence is to be served consecutive to any other commitments Jenkins may be serving at the time.

The court recommended that Jenkins receive sex offender treatment and Jenkins has the right to file an appeal within 30 days.