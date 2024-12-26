Registration for WBC of Utah Next Step Course Opening Soon

Women’s Business Center of Utah Press Release

We’re excited to announce that registration for the Next Step course will be opening soon! This free 7-week peer course is designed for established women business owners who want to strengthen their business operations, financial management, and long-term success.

Course Highlights:

Strengthen Operations: Implement best practices to improve business efficiency.

Implement best practices to improve business efficiency. Financial Management: Analyze cash flow and create a 3-year projection.

Analyze cash flow and create a 3-year projection. Marketing & Sales: Develop strategies to attract ideal customers.

Develop strategies to attract ideal customers. Emergency Planning: Create a plan to protect your business in challenging times.

Create a plan to protect your business in challenging times. Collaborative Learning: Work alongside other successful women entrepreneurs.

Upcoming Sessions:

February 12, 2025 – March 19, 2025 (Wednesdays, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

(Wednesdays, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) October 16, 2025 – November 20, 2025 (Thursdays, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)