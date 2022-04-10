Registration Opens for National Small Business Week

Virtual Summit, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship”

Press Release

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced that registration for its 2022 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” is now open. This year’s National Small Business Week (NSBW), held May 1-7, 2022, will acknowledge small businesses from across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity. It will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.

During National Small Business Week, the SBA will hold its NSBW Virtual Summit from May 2-5, 2022 in cosponsorship with SCORE. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. Visit online at National Small Business Week 4-Day Virtual Summit Registration (onlinexperiences.com) to register.

“This year, the Utah District Office is very excited about National Small Business Week,” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director. “Headquarters has a great line up for the virtual summit and since it is online, anyone can tune in. We are also thrilled that this year we will be back in person to honor Utah’s Small Business Award Winners.”

The Utah District Office National Small Business Week Celebration is on May 6 at 11 am. Register online at Utah SBA National Small Business Week Tickets, Fri, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite.

In a new video, also released alongside its NSBW events registration opening, the SBA spotlighted the tenacity and contributions of America’s diverse entrepreneurs. They have played an integral role in powering our nation’s historic economic comeback and navigated challenges from various variant waves, supply chain disruptions and inflation as we pivot and continue building a better America. The American entrepreneurial spirit has grown stronger – new business applications grew by nearly 30 percent during the pandemic, with 5.4 million applications in 2021 alone.

This year’s NSBW virtual summit will feature access to federal resources, educational workshops and networking to help our nation’s 32.5 million small businesses pivot, grow and seize new opportunities. NSBW will offer entrepreneurs across America in rural, suburban and urban communities tools, information and access to resources to help them achieve the American dream of business ownership and success.

The 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year award winners from each state, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will be honored, and the SBA will announce the 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year from among the state winners represented.

To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.