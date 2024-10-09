Regular Golf Season Wraps Up in Manti

The golf regular season came to an end on Tuesday as Region 12 made their way to the Palisade State Park Golf Course in Manti. All teams in the 3A division qualified for the state tournament next week. Richfield claimed the number one spot, scoring 313 between their four top golfers. Richfield was followed by Juab (315), Delta (324), Carbon (328), Emery (342), Manti (357), North Sanpete (359) and Canyon View (370).

Carbon’s Dayton King led the way for the local golfers, ending the day with a score of 78, giving him the tie for the fourth spot. His teammate Rydge Butler followed, scoring an 81, as did Emery’s Champ Justice, finishing in a tie for eleventh on the day.

Dempsey Toomer finished in the top 20, scoring an 84 for the Spartans. As well as Carbon’s McKennon Stevenson, tying for the 20 spot in the match with Toomer. Levi King (CHS, 85), Alex Hansen (EHS, 86), Cash Withers (CHS, 89), Bodee Norton (EHS, 91), Jacksone Bosone (CHS, 93), Bronx Olsen (EHS, 99), Paxton Falk (CHS, 99), Crew Behling (EHS, 101), Ethan Gilbert (EHS, 101), Kolton Wilkinson (CHS, 106) and Brendon Behunin (EHS, 113) followed.

Finishing in the top 12 of Region 12 for the individual medalist standings were Dayton King, finishing fifth with a final score of 525, Rydge Butler in sixth place, ending with a score of 530 and Levi King finished in eleventh with a score of 553. The three Dinos earned a medal after a great year thus far.

In the overall 3A team rankings, Morgan was victorious, ending the season as the number one team in 3A. Richfield placed second and Juab placed third. The Dinos would claim the fifth overall position and Emery placed in tenth out of the 18 schools.

Ending the season in the individual rankings for the top 30 in the state were Carbon’s Dayton King, placing in tenth overall, ending the season with an Average Adjusted Score of 75.51. Rydge Butler finished in fourteenth in the state, ending the season with a score of 76.71. Lastly, Levi King ended the year with a score of 79.22, giving him the 24 position.

Both teams will cap off their season at the state tournament next, being held on Oct. 16 and 17. They will take on The Ridge Golf Course in West Valley City. For live scoring of the event and to view each rounds pairings’, visit www.uhsaa.org/tournaments.