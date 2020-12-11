Rehabilitation of the Millsite Dam Continues at a Steady Pace

By Julie Johansen

Work on the Millsite Dam rehabilitation project continues at a steady pace. The north side of the dam is now at its finished height of 62.20 feet. The earthwork crew is focusing on the south side of the dam, connecting to the spillway. Although the unseasonably good weather is leaving worry about water for the coming year, it has enabled construction work to go full speed ahead. The goal is to have the south side completed in a couple weeks, just before Christmas.

At this time, the concrete work is also ahead of the revised schedule. The first of four sections of the weir walls has been poured and the next is ready for concrete this week. The other two weir walls are planned for completion this winter, depending on the weather. These being completed, along with the earthwork on the sides of the dam, would allow for early spring runoff and storage in the reservoir.