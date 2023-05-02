Renaissance Festival Returns to Price

The Renaissance Festival returned to Price City over the weekend for a second year, with a new location and more fun, making it bigger and better than ever before.

The festival was hosted at the Price City Peace Garden in 2022 and, though successful, the need to relocate to a bigger area was determined. With this in mind, the city approved the festival to be hosted at Price’s Washington Park for the 2023 event.

Beginning on April 28, the community was invited to peruse the over 100 vendor booths, while enjoying world dancers, a production by the Castle Valley Community Theater, armored combat and the film “How to Train Your Dragon.”

April 29 began with a fire performance, armored combat and a horseshoe tournament. The fun continued with a plethora of animals in a petting zoo, a myriad of food choices from local restaurants and other vendors, bounce houses, axe throwing, a maypole, many photo opportunities, a costume contest and more.

The festivities began to close up that evening, but not before an after party, complete with a fire performance, was hosted at at Crosscut Corner/Juniper Pizza.