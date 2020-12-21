Rep. Albrecht Addresses Educator Assistance, COVID-19

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Revenue Estimates and Educator Assistance

This week, the Utah Legislature and Governor’s Office released updated revenue numbers for the upcoming General Session. Due to years of sound legislation and thoughtful planning throughout the pandemic, the state will see a 1.5% increase in revenue in the current 2021 fiscal year and a 6.5% increase in the 2022 fiscal year. The state’s fiscal health in the face of a pandemic is the envy of almost every other state in the country.

The Legislature plans to use $121 million of this new revenue for a one-time COVID-19 educator assistance stipend for teachers and school staff who are making great sacrifices to keep schools open and educate Utah’s children under challenging circumstances. The Legislature expresses profound appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the educators in the state. This stipend will provide $1,500 to each full-time teacher and $1,000 to other full-time school employees in districts where in-person learning is offered (part-time employee stipends will be prorated).

Learn more about the Legislature’s proposal here <https://house.utah.gov/?p=8228>.

Read Speaker Brad Wilson’s statement on the educator assistance stipend here <https://www.facebook.com/SpeakerBradWilson>.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Tuesday was an exciting day for Utah. The University of Utah delivered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees, with Intermountain Healthcare following soon thereafter. Frontline healthcare workers working in high-risk environments will be the first to receive the vaccine. Other healthcare workers, school staff and first responders will be next, and should start receiving vaccinations later this month and into January. For a full overview of Utah’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, please go to: <https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine>.

COVID-19 Legislative Procedures

COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 General Session were released on Friday. View these at <https://house.utah.gov/covid-19-legislative-procedures/>

Unemployment in the State

Utah’s unemployment rate is at 4.3% compared to the nation at 6.7%, a slight uptick from 4.1% because of seasonal workers.

Holiday Tips

We wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season! Please review these <https://coronavirus.utah.gov/holidays/> tips and guidelines as you plan holiday gatherings and activities.

Additionally, this holiday season will look different for many families and may bring about additional stress and sadness. If you are feeling anxious, lonely, sad or worried, the Utah Strong Recovery Project is here to offer free support. You can call or text them at (385) 386-2289 or email them at utahstrong@utah.org.

God bless you and your families. I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a better and happy New Year.

Thank you and stay safe. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.

