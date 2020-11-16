Rep. Albrecht Addresses Governor’s Emergency Orders

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Governor’s State of Emergency

Thanks to those of you that have reached out via email or calls regarding the Governor’s latest emergency orders. As is often the case, there are opinions on both sides of the issue. Many have expressed frustration with the order or its elements and others have communicated they thought it was long overdue. Regardless of your position, I want to give you an update on the latest developments and the current game plan.

In October, the caucus established three working groups of House members working on different aspects of this area of policy. It is an important policy issue worthy of our attention and action.

We have been working toward legislation for the general session, but based on latest developments, we have been asked to accelerate our work. A similar approach is taking place in the Senate. The goal is to find policy alignment with the Senate to start the conversation about policies to ensure the appropriate balance of powers between the branches of government.

As you know, in order for the legislature to call ourselves into a Special Session, we need 2/3 of the bodies to agree to be called in. Some think now is the time and others have expressed their desire to deal with this during our upcoming general session starting in January.

Thanks for your patience as we work through these trying times.

New State of Emergency

Governor Herbert declared a new state of emergency with the following guidelines:

Statewide mask mandate

Limiting social gatherings to household members only

Put all youth and high school extracurricular activities on hold

Increase testing at colleges and universities.

This order will be in effect through Nov. 23. For more information, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/state-of-emergency/.

Flu Shot

It is now more important than ever to get your annual flu vaccination if you prefer one. The flu vaccination will help protect you and your loved ones and help reduce strain on our healthcare systems battling COVID-19. Learn more about this flu season and the vaccination at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/index.html – https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/index.html

UDOT Winter Driving Information

Now is the time to prepare your vehicles and homes for the colder months ahead. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) helps road travelers with information about weather, traffic, winter driving tips, emergency alerts and much more. For regular updates on traffic and road conditions, check out UDOT’s website, apps and social media channels.

You can also call 511 for information about statewide travel conditions including traffic, public transit and road conditions.

Podcast – Constitutional Amendments (part 2)

Find out which constitutional amendments passed and what it means for Utah. Listen at https://open.spotify.com/episode/1ifklamAtowckSvJwlbkjr?si=cYXc6PCvTsCmCoRDV-v3Iw

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.

Follow the Utah House Republicans on social media!

Twitter: @utahhousereps

Facebook: Utah House Republicans

Instagram: @utahreps