Rep. Albrecht Addresses Unemployment, Mental Health During Pandemic

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Podcast – Election Results

Every two years, all 75 seats are up for election in the Utah House of Representatives. In this week’s episode, find out about all the changes that occurred in the 2020 elections. Listen at https://open.spotify.com/episode/2TPTjUu7sjbx6tAYai2y7m?si=21acRGspQ96-jTtakwhoRQ here!

Legislative Holiday Service Project

Teachers have been faced with many new and daunting challenges this year. From finding ways to connect with students while wearing a mask and observing social distancing, being even more attuned to mental and emotional stresses in students, to reworking time-tested lesson plans to accommodate new schedules, this has been the most challenging year to be an educator. To help our teachers and say thank you, the Utah House of Representatives is collecting materials and donations to assist teachers and students. Please donate to your local school.

Mental Health

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. The stress of elections, COVID-19, job losses and other hardships can take a toll on your mental health. The state has many helpful resources, including online screening of your mental health found at https://healthymindsutah.org/ – https://healthymindsutah.org/ and tips for recognizing and managing stress and anxiety found at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/mental-health/ – https://coronavirus.utah.gov/mental-health/. Some tips for managing stress are:

Seek information from legitimate sources and limit the time you spend on news and social media

Get at least 30 minutes of exercise or physical activity every day

Do things to help you relax – deep breaths, stretching, meditation, a short walk, reading or listening to music

Spend time with your household family in positive ways

Get some alone time

When it feels like you have too much to do, take small breaks during the day

Outdoor Recreation

Utah is internationally known for its iconic snow and winter sports. Outdoor recreation is one of the best ways to experience Utah while staying safe and socially distant from others. For ideas on how to experience Utah during the winter, go to https://www.visitutah.com/things-to-do.

Unemployment Assistance

Utah’s unemployment rate for October is 4.1% compared to the national unemployment rate of 6.9%. We are seeing an uptick in new claims, which we believe is a combination of seasonal increases that are expected this time of year and the impacts of the increase of COVID-19.

In more promising data, we have seen a decrease in continued or ongoing claims for 28 consecutive weeks as Utah’s economy continues to gradually recover during this difficult pandemic. If an individual’s employment has been impact by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.

If you have questions, contact Department of Workforce Services Customer Relations Specialist at (801) 526-4390 or (800) 331-4341 or email DWS_Constituent_Services@utah.gov

Thanksgiving Meals

We know many families are struggling this year. If you find yourself with excess and would like to donate, check out the local food banks in your area. The Utah House of Representatives sent a letter to Governor Herbert that stated Thanksgiving rules and regulations for gathering stop at each person’s front door. Please gather safely and enjoy your time together.

Happy Thanksgiving, to you all.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.

