Rep. Albrecht Addresses Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Press Release

Representative Carl Albrecht reported the following information from the Majority Caucus Meeting on Wednesday.

President Biden recently instructed the Department of Labor to require all businesses with more than 100 employees to either mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or show a weekly negative test. The President’s decision to mandate vaccinations on private entities is unprecedented and unacceptable. Not only does this move run contrary to his previous promises, but also this declaration—without any legislative authorization—violates the principles and processes that are the bedrock of good government.

While a private business may choose to require vaccinations or testing for its employees, the government requiring businesses to take those steps is textbook overreach.

Whether you are pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine, requiring employers to force this mandate upon their employees is not the proper role of government and should not become the new precedent.

The Utah Senate and House Majority Caucuses took the following actions on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021: