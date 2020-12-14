Rep. Albrecht Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

COVID-19 Vaccines

Last week, the UK began administering the COVID-19 vaccine. We are currently waiting on approval from the FDA and expect to receive that in coming weeks. As of right now, Utah plans to distribute our first round of vaccines to frontline healthcare workers.

For information on the current timeline, distribution plans and more, visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine/. The first vaccine shipment will arrive in Utah on Monday, Dec. 14.

Along with front line health workers, the House has worked hard to prioritize teachers in the first rollout of vaccines, as we believe it is crucial to keep teachers and students in the classroom. For more information, please click here.

Podcast – Welcoming Our New Representatives

Last month, the Utah House of Representatives welcomed 13 new members. Listen to this week’s podcast episode on Spotify to find out who they are and what unique experiences they bring to the table.

Holiday Tips

We wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season! Please review these tips and guidelines as you plan holiday gatherings and activities.

General Session

The General Session will start on Jan. 19. The Legislative website is le.utah.gov.

May you all have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Yes, 20201 will be better! Thank you all for what you do to make rural Utah a great place to live, work, play and raise a family.

Thank you for allowing me to represent you in the House. Please stay safe. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.