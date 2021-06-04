Rep. Albrecht Discusses Special Session, Redistricting

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Interim & Special Session

Utah lawmakers met together for Interim Committee Meetings on Tuesday, May 18 to discuss important issues impacting our state. In addition to study items, the committees discussed the following bills, which were presented and debated during the Special Session. The following day, the Legislature was called into a Special Session to address timely and important issues including accepting federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and clean up bills from the past general session. You can learn more about each of these bills here.

New Bills:

HB 1005 Redistricting Amendments

HB 1007 Face Covering Requirements

HJR 101 Joint Resolution Extending State of Emergency Due to Drought Conditions SCR 101

American Rescue Plan Act-Related Bills:

HB 1004 COVID-19 Grant Program Amendments SB1001

Appropriations Adjustments-SJR 101

Joint Resolution Approving the Acceptance of Federal Funds

Technical Adjustments to Prior Bills:

HB 1001 Peace Officer Training Amendments

HB 1002 Juvenile Justice Amendments

HB 1003 Government Building Regulation Amendments

HB 1006 Sheriff Release Amendments

HB 1008 Bond Authorization Amendments

HB 1009 Health Spa Services Protection Act Amendments SB 1002

Group Gang Enhancement Amendments SB 1003/

Electronic Cigarette Product and Nicotine Product Amendments SB 1004

Peace Officer Training Qualifications Amendments SB 1005

Upstart Amendments SB 1007

American Rescue Plan Act

The Federal Government will send Utah approximately $1.7 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). We didn’t get where we are as a state by spending indiscriminately; we got here by investing in our future and we intend to continue that. Learn more about Utah’s plans for ARPA funds here.

The Legislature passed SJR 101, Joint Resolution Approving the Acceptance of Federal Funds, and SB 1001, Appropriations Adjustments, which appropriates the funds for specific purposes.

Redistricting

I have been appointed by the Speaker to serve on this Redistricting Committee. The Legislative Redistricting Committee met for the first time on Tuesday, May 18. Over the next six months, the committee will draw boundaries for four Congressional Districts, 29 State Senate Districts, 75 State House Districts and 15 State School Board Districts. We are expected to receive census data in August. During their kickoff meeting, the committee adopted principles, procedural guidelines and reviewed the proposed meeting schedule. These resources can be viewed here.

Congratulations to all the 2021 graduates! This is an exciting time and a great accomplishment. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Mental Health Awareness Month

May was Mental Health Awareness Month. We recognize many people in our state experience mental illness challenges, and the legislature has taken steps to improve and expand resources. One of those efforts, HB 393 (2019), helped create Live On Utah, a public-private mental health and suicide prevention campaign that aims to modify attitudes and social norms to reduce suffering and save lives. Learn more here.

House Extraordinary Special Session

Citizens across the state expressed concerns about federal policies. In response, Speaker of the House Brad Wilson called the Utah House of Representatives into an Extraordinary Session to discuss resolutions on critical race theory and Utah becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary state. The House passed both resolutions unanimously with 56 yes votes and zero no votes. Read the full statement here.

School Mask Mandate in Schools

During May’s special session, lawmakers passed HB 1007 Face Covering Requirements. This bill prohibits public K-12 schools and higher education institutions from requiring facial coverings beginning in fall 2021.

Upcoming Events:

Tushar Crusher

Paiute Trail Jamboree – Marysvale August 11-14

I hope you all have an enjoyable summer. As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.